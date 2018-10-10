If you do one thing: Twin Falls Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Octoberfeast from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (before 6 p.m.) or $25 per family.

