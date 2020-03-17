If you do one thing: JJ&Q (Jon, Jenni & Quin) will perform Irish music from 6 to 9 p.m. at Magic Valley Brewing Co., 208 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl.
Across the U.S., there are 42 states and the District of Columbia reporting a total of 1,215 cases.
State officials said the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused from the coronavirus, was in Ada County.
Jane Miceli is a software engineer in Boise’s technology sector. She’s a longtime Treasure Valley resident. She’s a mother and a wife. She also became a certified scuba diver in 2018 — with the goal of diving in freezing water during an Idaho winter.
Gordmans will open two Idaho stores in Burley and Blackfoot.
Q: I was told the other day that I have to get a license for my ATV in order to drive it on city/county roads. I see some of the side-by-sides…
Nightingale College, which has been offering nursing degrees in the Magic Valley since 2016, will have to move out of County West.
Twin Falls School District to limit crowds, change parent conferences to prevent spread of coronavirus
Twin Falls schools announced that parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and no more than 250 people will be allowed in any district facility.
A young boy was shot and killed in his Idaho home Sunday night in what investigators are calling a random act of violence.
The South Central Public Health District has confirmed a second coronavirus case in its area, bringing the total number of cases in Idaho to five.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency Friday due to the new coronavirus.