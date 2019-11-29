If you do one thing: Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a free chili and potato dinner followed by fireworks at 7:30 p.m. at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Admission is one new, quality unwrapped toy (per family).

