If you do one thing: A free Reptile Revue will begin at 6 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls. “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” will be shown at 2:30 and 7 p.m. among other shows at Faulkner Planetarium; tickets: $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments