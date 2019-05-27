If you do one thing: Memorial Day services begin at 10 a.m. at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N., Buhl; 11 a.m. at Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N.; and 11 a.m. at Wendell Cemetery, 501 W. Ave. B, followed by a service at South-central Veterans Park, 375 E. Main St., Wendell, among others.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments