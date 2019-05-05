If you do one thing: The Twin Falls American Legion Post will host bingo at 1:45 p.m. at 447 Seastrom St. in Twin Falls. Doors will open at 1 p.m. The public is invited.
Most Popular
-
Idaho’s new minimum teacher salary: Who benefits and how it shakes out
-
Dairy says former bookkeeper embezzled more than $700,000
-
State revokes teaching license for former Twin Falls teacher acquitted on rape charge
-
A police officer responded to a noise complaint about a man playing the drums. He sat down and jammed out too
-
2 Gooding residents killed in head-on crash near Wendell
promotion spotlight
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
promotion spotlight
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Housing
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.