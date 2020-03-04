If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho theater, music and dance departments present the “Rhinoceros” production at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 senior citizens and students.
This summer, Fish and Game shot 206 elk at night in order to study depredation methods and stop elk from damaging crops. When that went public, many sportsmen were livid.
The state wrestling championships finished up Saturday.
Q: I drive a 2005 Mustang and it sits low. I know of some trucks and Jeeps that are lifted and seem to have off-road lights. These lights are …
TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was charged with second-degree arson Sunday night after police say he set his pickup truck on fire.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission would no longer be required to be bipartisan under a bill approved Tuesday by the House Resources and Conservation Committee.
Idaho will not align with the new federal smoking age this year after lawmakers rejected a bill to do so on Thursday.
See who was in court today.
Here is a look at the Magic Valley's competing wrestlers for this weekend's state tournament.
Did Twin Falls’ first high school ever have a swimming pool?
BOISE — Boise State will open the 2020 season without one of its most experienced defensive backs.