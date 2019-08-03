If you do one thing: Buhl Bunch Car Club’s classic car show will feature festivities all day at Jeans Park in Castleford. The event will also include a street dance with music by Eric May and Heath Clark at 8 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
Most Popular
-
Goatheads have long been a thorn in Boise’s side. Are festival collection efforts helping?
-
Rupert man charged with lewd conduct with 6-year-old
-
World’s largest research dairy secures second property in Jerome
-
Nuts and Bolts: Sun Valley Tour de Force takes over Idaho 75
-
Curious Mind: Magic Valley passengers consistently chose the drive to Boise
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Service
208-735-0011
Currently Open
Other
- Updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.