If you do one thing: Americana singer and songwriter Seth Brand will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co. 128 Main Ave. N. No cover charge.
Breaking
Most Popular
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to discover how much you know — and don't know — about taking care of your lawn.
promotion
This is your last chance to vote for your favorite locations, services and more.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
CloVir Team @ Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty
208-308-7721
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.