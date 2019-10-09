If you do one thing: Kiwanis Club of Twin Falls will hold its annual Octoberfeast German dinner from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (before 6 p.m.) or $30 per family.
