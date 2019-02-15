If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho Stage Door Series will feature the Inspirata Dance Project with a preview of its “Inside Inspirata” production at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 students.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments