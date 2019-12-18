If you do one thing: A Lunchtime Vibrations holiday concert will be held from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Visitors are welcome to bring their lunch. Free admission.
Most Popular
-
'Christmas miracle' baby born on way to hospital
-
No. 1 in America: Buhl farmer sets wheat production record
-
Inventing the Wheel: Twin Falls man creates 'stinkin’ fun' new toy
-
Ask Policeman Dan: Law enforcement can still get you
-
Wish you could fly nonstop from Idaho to the East Coast? Now you can with this flight.
Print Ads
Office
Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty
208-308-7721
Other
Clothes
Lynwood Shopping Center
208-733-6280
Other
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.