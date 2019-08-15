If you do one thing: The Gooding County Fair festivities will include a pro rodeo at 8 p.m. followed by music at Chute 7 in the arena at the Gooding fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. Rodeo general admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children.
