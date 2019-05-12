If you do one thing: Friends of Stricker will host a Mother’s Day Pioneer Tea Party with music and free tea and cookies from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Rock Creek Station and Stricker Ranch homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N., Hansen. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic lunch.
