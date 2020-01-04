If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium will feature “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” at 3:30 p.m. and “Led Zeppelin” at 8 p.m. among other shows at College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls. Admission: $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments