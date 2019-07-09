If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium will feature “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” at 2:30 and 7 p.m. and “Mars One Thousand One” at 3:30 p.m. among other shows at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments