If you do one thing: Twin Falls Corn Maze is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West in Twin Falls. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and younger.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments