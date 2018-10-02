If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” at 7 p.m. and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show” at 8 p.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road, Twin Falls. $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments