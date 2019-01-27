If you do one thing: Ron and Kathy Green of Reflections of Love Ministries will perform a concert at the 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. services at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 500 W. Fifth St., Filer. A freewill offering is welcome.

