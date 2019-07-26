If you do one thing: The Magic Valley Folk Festival gala performance will begin at 7 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., Burley. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce or at the door.
