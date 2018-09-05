If you do one thing: The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association will hold an acoustic string instrument jam session from 6 to 8 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
If you do one thing: The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association will hold an acoustic string instrument jam session from 6 to 8 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.