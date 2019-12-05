If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho Choral Christmas concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in CSI’s Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Admission is free. Donations are welcome to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund.
