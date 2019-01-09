If you do one thing: Indie Lens Pop-up features a free film screening of “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows the film. A free slice of pizza is available at 6 p.m.

