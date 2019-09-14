If you do one thing: A Fall Fiesta will be held from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park, 300 E. Main St., in downtown Jerome. The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will feature music, food and contests.
