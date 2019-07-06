If you do one thing: Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold a 3-D archery shoot at Magic Mountain Resort, south of Hansen. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Entry fees: $25 adults, $15 ages 15-17, $10 ages 12-14, $5 children 7-11 or $50 a family. Free for ages 6 and younger.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments