If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium will feature “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” at 4:30 p.m. and “National Parks Adventure” at 8 p.m. among other shows at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls; $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments