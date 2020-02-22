If you do one thing
If you do one thing: JuMP Company will present “Once on This Island Jr.” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

