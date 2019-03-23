If you do one thing: Hagerman Valley Foundation’s Western Cowboy Roundup will feature music and poetry from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Prince Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N., Hagerman. Wild Horses Band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. for a fundraiser; cost is $10.

