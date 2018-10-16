If you do one thing: Reptile Revue begins at 6 p.m. at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” follows at 7 p.m. in Faulkner Planetarium; $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

