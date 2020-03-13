If you do one thing: Billy Braun will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
If you do one thing
Across the U.S., there are 42 states and the District of Columbia reporting a total of 1,215 cases.
A Wendell woman called for help when she realized she had too many dogs. She gave up 34 dogs, but kept the rest.
Rosters for this week's high school all-star basketball games have been released.
Magic Valley NAPA franchise changes health plan to prevent same-sex spouses from receiving insurance
A Twin Falls-based NAPA Auto Parts franchise is preventing the spouses of gay employees from receiving health benefits.
Nightingale College, which has been offering nursing degrees in the Magic Valley since 2016, will have to move out of County West.
March 9, 1935—January 31, 2020 Dr. Douglas Smith, 84, of Gooding, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a sudden onset of pneumonia. He was a…
The Twin Falls School District is considering changing elementary school attendance zones, potentially shifting which schools many students attend. See the map here.
The family of Lucas Wells would like to send a heart-felt thank you for the prayers, cards, visits, meals, flowers and monetary donations that…
An Idaho business has been added to a federal health-fraud list for selling unapproved coronavirus treatments.
Retired Wendell dairyman John Wright will manage the University of Idaho's 2,000-head research dairy near Rupert.