If you do one thing
0 comments

If you do one thing

  • 0

If you do one thing: Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Shrek The Musical” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News