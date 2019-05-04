If you do one thing: Latino Fest will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue South and Hansen Street East in Twin Falls. Presented by the South Central Chapter of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Consulate of Boise. Free admission.
Most Popular
-
Idaho’s new minimum teacher salary: Who benefits and how it shakes out
-
State revokes teaching license for former Twin Falls teacher acquitted on rape charge
-
Dairy says former bookkeeper embezzled more than $700,000
-
2 Gooding residents killed in head-on crash near Wendell
-
A police officer responded to a noise complaint about a man playing the drums. He sat down and jammed out too
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
promotion spotlight
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.