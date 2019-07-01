If you do one thing 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save If you do one thing: Rupert’s Fourth of July celebration will include entertainment by Sounds of Freedom at 6 p.m. and a performance by Kimberly Roads at 7:30 p.m. at the Rupert Square. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Idaho house prices are so high that this Wall Street firm warns of ‘sharp slowdown’ West Nile virus found in Twin Falls Obituary: Nayeli Ariel Medina Mulberry Obituary: Jordan Trevor Povey Farewell in the forecast: Neudorff leaving KMVT green screen View All Promotions promotion spotlight Which season are you? promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? Print Ads Other DIETRICH SCHOOL DISTRICT #314 - Ad from 2019-06-25 Jun 25, 2019 Ad Vault VISIONS HOME HEALTH - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Visions Home Health 1770 Parkview Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-732-5365 Website Other TIMES NEWS REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-06-29 Jun 29, 2019 Times News Real Estate 132 Fairfield ST W, Twin Falls., ID 83301 208-735-3212 Other TIMES NEWS REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-06-29 Jun 29, 2019 Times News Real Estate 132 Fairfield ST W, Twin Falls., ID 83301 208-735-3212 Ad Vault AUCTION CALENDAR - Ad from 2019-06-26 Jun 26, 2019 Other INDEPENDENT MEAT CO - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Ad Vault Canyon Springs Chiropratic - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Canyon Springs Chiropratic 2167 VILLAGE PARK AVE. #100, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-737-1430 Service DEMARAYS JEROME MEMORIAL CHAPEL-Advertising - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel 629 East 3rd Street, Jerome, ID 83338 208-324-4555 Website Ad Vault Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty - Ad from 2019-06-29 Jun 29, 2019 Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty 800 Falls Avenue, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-734-6500 Website Ad Vault INDEPENDENT MEAT CO - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.