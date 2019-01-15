If you do one thing: A free Reptile Revue begins at 6 p.m. at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. Showing of “Mars: One Thousand One” follows at 7 p.m. in Faulkner Planetarium; tickets: $6 adults, $5 senior, $4 children.

