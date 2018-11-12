If you do one thing: Oil painting classes will be held for beginners and experienced painters at 1:30 and 4 p.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Cost is $25 per class. Call 208-734-5084 to register.

