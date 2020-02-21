If you do one thing
If you do one thing: Magic Valley Symphony presents its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students.

