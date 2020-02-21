If you do one thing: Magic Valley Symphony presents its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students.
When the retail properties along the canyon rim, including a controversial planned hotel, sold, the buyer didn't announce the sale price. That number has now been disclosed.
A group of residents in southwestern Oregon created a petition to move Idaho’s border west to include part of their state. It’s part of the “Greater Idaho” project, which would allow some Oregon counties to join a state that more closely aligns with their political preferences, they say.
BOISE — The Pacific Northwest’s largest dairy says it will spend $67 million to expand its plant in Boise to produce a lactose-free milk with …
One of Twin Falls' most dangerous intersections is getting a stoplight. What do you think the most dangerous intersections in your town are?
A Burley couple went to Madagascar to see rare animals. Instead, the poverty and lack of education of the people left them stunned. So they took action.
A Filer Police chase ended with a crash in Twin Falls Friday afternoon.
The south Jerome Interstate 84 interchange was supposed to be replaced this year. But work is delayed and a final design hasn't been released yet.
A Gooding man is charged with two counts of rape after police say he raped a 13-year-old Rupert girl.
The selections for the Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games have been announced. Four local players were picked.
The Magic Valley Regional Airport set a new record for travelers in 2019.