If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium will feature “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth” at 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. among other shows at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. Admission: $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

