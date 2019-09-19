If you do one thing: The Twin Falls Public Library’s City Park History Walk event will begin at 10 a.m. in the library foyer, 201 Fourth Ave. E., and will include a walking tour of the Twin Falls City Park Historic District. Free.
Most Popular
-
Police: 1 arrested, 2 hospitalized after DUI crash in Twin Falls
-
Former candidate for governor from Twin Falls investigated in 1984 Colorado cold case killing
-
Planet Fitness nears opening, more housing coming and Chobani continues additions
-
Army investigates a Twin Falls Army recruiter's tactics
-
1 dead in U.S. 93 crash near Jackpot
Print Ads
Furniture
Sale
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
208-731-6201
Restaurant
Restaurant
Construction
- Updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.