If you do one thing: Magic Valley Festival of Giving features Family Day from noon to 5 p.m. and pictures with princesses from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., Twin Falls. Admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new unwrapped toy.

