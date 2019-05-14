If you do one thing: College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Forum will feature “History and Archaeology of Western Airways with an Emphasis on Southern Idaho” at 7:30 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. Free.
