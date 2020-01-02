If you do one thing Jan 2, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you do one thing: Twin Falls Public Library will hold a teen movie marathon for students in sixth through 12th grades from noon to 6 p.m. at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Free. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Opposition organizes against Nevada's new red flag law Police: Heyburn man had sexual videos of young children on his phone 'We do not like the Mexican.' Racist chapter of Idaho history revealed by new research Obituary: Severt “Swede” Swenson, Jr. Obituary: Michael Fred McRoberts View All Promotions promotion Best of Bridal Voting promo promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? Print Ads Other TIMES NEWS REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-12-28 Dec 28, 2019 Times News Real Estate 132 Fairfield ST W, Twin Falls., ID 83301 208-735-3212 Service BRIDGEVIEW LIFECARE CENTER - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 Bridgeview Estates 1828 Bridgeview Blvd, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-736-3933 Website Car Saatchi & Saatchi c/o Resources E2 Media - Ad from 2019-12-28 Dec 28, 2019 Other TIMES NEWS REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-12-28 Dec 28, 2019 Times News Real Estate 132 Fairfield ST W, Twin Falls., ID 83301 208-735-3212 Car MIDDLEKAUFF AUTO GROUP * - Ad from 2020-01-01 Jan 1, 2020 Middlekauff Ford Lincoln 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-736-2480 Website Car MIDDLEKAUFF AUTO GROUP * - Ad from 2019-12-28 Dec 28, 2019 Middlekauff Ford Lincoln 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-736-2480 Website Other Peggy Jardine - Ad from 2019-12-30 Dec 30, 2019 Car MIDDLEKAUFF AUTO GROUP * - Ad from 2019-12-27 Dec 27, 2019 Middlekauff Ford Lincoln 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-736-2480 Website Clothes TWIN FALLS SEWING CENTER * - Ad from 2019-12-29 Dec 29, 2019 Other Deanna & Gene Baxter - Ad from 2020-01-01 Jan 1, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.