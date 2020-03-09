If you do one thing
0 comments

If you do one thing

  • 0

If you do one thing: The Classic Movie Club will gather for a film and discussion at 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. The event is free and open to the community.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News