If you do one thing: The Classic Movie Club will gather for a film and discussion at 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. The event is free and open to the community.
Magic Valley NAPA franchise changes health plan to prevent same-sex spouses from receiving insurance
A Twin Falls-based NAPA Auto Parts franchise is preventing the spouses of gay employees from receiving health benefits.
“When we see something we’re not used to we try to stay away from it, but be open-minded and give it a try. It could be a new adventure.”
See who was in court today.
This summer, Fish and Game shot 206 elk at night in order to study depredation methods and stop elk from damaging crops. When that went public, many sportsmen were livid.
The McDonald's that opened in North Burley in 1979 is gone. But it will soon be replaced by a new McDonald's with state-of-the-art equipment, an indoor play area and more.
Black Magic Canyon formed over the last 10,000 years by the Big Wood River north of Shoshone. The 800,000 year-old basalt lava flow has been sculpted into a black-colored slot canyon.
March 9, 1935—January 31, 2020 Dr. Douglas Smith, 84, of Gooding, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a sudden onset of pneumonia. He was a…
A pair of Filer High School athletes have the chance to compete at the next level, and both will be staying close to home to do so.
Chobani, Clif Bar, HP and Micron sent a letter to some Idaho senators opposing bills they say "could damage Idaho’s ability to attract new businesses and create new jobs."