If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho Theater Department presents Mary Zimmerman's “The Secret in the Wings” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater, 315 Falls Ave. Twin Falls. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 senior citizens and students.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments