If you do one thing: Go and look at the many Christmas lights and decorations that are on display throughout the Magic Valley.
Most Popular
-
Major dairy processor supplier moving from Twin Falls to Jerome
-
Obituary: Samuel Bruce Campbell
-
Local Eats: La Michoacana's arrival in Twin Falls is 25 years in the making
-
Twin Falls woman sentenced to 15 years in killing of teenage hitchhiker in 2017
-
Domestic violence shelter shares Texas boy's letter to Santa asking for a 'very good dad'
Print Ads
Transportation
Other
Berkshire Hathaway
760-535-5456
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.