If you do one thing: Arts on Tour presents singer-songwriter Carlene Carter at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets are $26 adults and $10 students at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
This summer, Fish and Game shot 206 elk at night in order to study depredation methods and stop elk from damaging crops. When that went public, many sportsmen were livid.
The state wrestling championships finished up Saturday.
Q: I drive a 2005 Mustang and it sits low. I know of some trucks and Jeeps that are lifted and seem to have off-road lights. These lights are …
“When we see something we’re not used to we try to stay away from it, but be open-minded and give it a try. It could be a new adventure.”
See who was in court today.
TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was charged with second-degree arson Sunday night after police say he set his pickup truck on fire.
Magic Valley NAPA franchise changes health plan to prevent same-sex spouses from receiving insurance
A Twin Falls-based NAPA Auto Parts franchise is preventing the spouses of gay employees from receiving health benefits.
The McDonald's that opened in North Burley in 1979 is gone. But it will soon be replaced by a new McDonald's with state-of-the-art equipment, an indoor play area and more.
A pair of Filer High School athletes have the chance to compete at the next level, and both will be staying close to home to do so.
Chobani, Clif Bar, HP and Micron sent a letter to some Idaho senators opposing bills they say "could damage Idaho’s ability to attract new businesses and create new jobs."