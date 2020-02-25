If you do one thing
0 comments

If you do one thing

  • 0

If you do one thing: The Twin Falls Public Library will host a glass-etching activity for adults at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring a glass item and learn to acid etch. Free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Ruby Allene Kenney, 89, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News