If you do one thing: Magic Valley Arts Council and the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft will host a free open house for the “Deck the Walls” exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments