If you do one thing 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save If you do one thing: The Lincoln County Fair will feature an antique tractor pull at 5 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Twin Falls store to join other Charming Charlie stores in closing Burley wildlife rehabilitator undergoes post-bite rabies treatment Republican Idaho House leaders defend attacks on Boise State diversity efforts Ask Policeman Dan: Can farmers water the road? This family has 5 doctors on staff View All Promotions promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? promotion spotlight Who said it: Belichick or Churchill? Print Ads Ad Vault LES SCHWAB - Ad from 2019-07-28 6 hrs ago Ad Vault Times News - Special Projects - Ad from 2019-07-24 Jul 24, 2019 Ad Vault GOODING HIGHWAY DISTRICT - Ad from 2019-07-25 Jul 25, 2019 Ad Vault Pattersons c/o SproutLoud Media Networks, LLC - Ad from 2019-07-24 Updated Jul 25, 2019 Ad Vault BERKSHIRE HHS- CINDY COLLINS - Ad from 2019-07-27 Jul 27, 2019 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Cindy Collins 1411 Falls Ave. East , Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-733-5336 Website Ad Vault ROCKET EXPRESS CARWASH - Ad from 2019-07-28 6 hrs ago Rocket Express Carwash P O Box 5028, Twin Falls, ID 83303 208-308-4121 Website Ad Vault JEROME RURAL FIRE DISTRICT - Ad from 2019-07-25 Jul 25, 2019 Other TIMES NEWS - Ad from 2019-07-26 Jul 26, 2019 Times-News 132 Fairfield ST W, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-733-0931 Website Car MIDDLEKAUFF AUTO GROUP * - Ad from 2019-07-28 6 hrs ago Middlekauff Ford Lincoln 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-736-2480 Website Ad Vault NORTH AMERICAN SERVICES GROUP - Ad from 2019-07-28 6 hrs ago
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.