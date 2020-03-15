If you do one thing: The Magic Valley Gem Club’s annual show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children.
Across the U.S., there are 42 states and the District of Columbia reporting a total of 1,215 cases.
A Wendell woman called for help when she realized she had too many dogs. She gave up 34 dogs, but kept the rest.
State officials said the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused from the coronavirus, was in Ada County.
Rosters for this week's high school all-star basketball games have been released.
Nightingale College, which has been offering nursing degrees in the Magic Valley since 2016, will have to move out of County West.
Gordmans will open two Idaho stores in Burley and Blackfoot.
The Twin Falls School District is considering changing elementary school attendance zones, potentially shifting which schools many students attend. See the map here.
Twin Falls School District to limit crowds, change parent conferences to prevent spread of coronavirus
Twin Falls schools announced that parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and no more than 250 people will be allowed in any district facility.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency Friday due to the new coronavirus.
An Idaho business has been added to a federal health-fraud list for selling unapproved coronavirus treatments.