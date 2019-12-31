If you do one thing: A New Year’s Eve party and beet drop will be held at the Rupert Square. The event will start with music at 7 p.m. in front of the Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., followed by the sugar beet drop and fireworks at midnight in Rupert.
Most Popular
-
Opposition organizes against Nevada's new red flag law
-
‘Sad,’ ‘gruesome,’ ‘heartless’: Idaho hunters face hate for posting their harvests online
-
Police: Heyburn man had sexual videos of young children on his phone
-
Obituary: Jordie Dean Byington
-
Paul woman to spend 30 days in jail, permanently lose license after crash killed child who wasn't in safety seat
Print Ads
Medical
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.